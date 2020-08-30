The Currituck Board of Education will host a closed session to discuss personnel matters and consult with the board’s attorney Monday at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held remotely. The board will also meet Thursday at 4 p.m. for a work session and at the Historic Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit the board’s YouTube Channel or visit this link https://youtu.be/wLxBcAY5cWI.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will host a closed session in the Historic Courtroom on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. A regular session will be held at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. For access to the meeting, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m.
To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank County Special Projects Committee’s meeting to discuss the county’s Confederate monument has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the new high school project in the Camden High School media center Thursday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. To access the meeting, visit ccsnc.org