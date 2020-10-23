The following is Albemarle Regional Health Services’ clinic schedule for this week:

MONDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, child health all day, primary care p.m., behavioral health all day, general

Perquimans: General

Chowan: General, WIC

Camden: Primary care a.m., Depo-Provera (contraceptive injection) p.m.

Currituck: Primary care p.m., general

TUESDAY

Pasquotank: Prenatal, pediatric primary care, general, TelePsychiatry a.m., behavioral health all day, Depo-Provera

Perquimans: General, Depo-Provera a.m.

Chowan: Primary care a.m.

Currituck: General, WIC, DEPO PM

Camden: Adult health a.m., behavioral health all day

WEDNESDAY

Pasquotank: Women’s health services all day, general, behavioral health all day, TelePsychiatry p.m.

Perquimans: General, WIC

Chowan: General, Depo-Provera p.m.

Currituck: General

THURSDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care, primary care p.m., general, high risk clinic, colposcopy a.m., immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Perquimans: Primary care all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chowan: General, new prenatal p.m.

Camden: Child health a.m., general p.m., behavioral health all day, immunizations 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Currituck: General

FRIDAY

Pasquotank: Pediatric primary care all day, primary care all day, child health all day, general, new prenatal

Perquimans: General, adult health

Chowan: General, adult health

Camden: General, WIC all day

Currituck: General