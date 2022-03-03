TODAY
Candidate filing
Candidate filing at boards of election for the municipal elections in Elizabeth City and Edenton and the party primaries for county commissioner, sheriff, register of deeds and other local offices, ends today at noon.
‘Sing Down the Moon’
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will host performances of “Sing Down the Moon” today at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.
USCG 5K race
The first-ever U.S. Coast Guard 5K race will be held at 4:45 p.m. The Coast Guard Half Marathon and Marathon will be run on Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m.
First Friday
The First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. At Arts of the Albemarle, Vicki Thatcher will be the featured visual artist and 18 Wheels will be the musical guest.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
Quilt Lovers
The Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at the Church of the Redeemer at 10 a.m. Contact: Lynn Scull at 330-8081.
Currituck biz expo
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 Business, Home & Outdoor Living Expo & Job Fair presented by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare at Currituck County High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PAL annual meeting
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will hold its annual meeting at the Albemarle Plantation Clubhouse. Max Carter of Guilford College will be the keynote speaker.
Homebuyers seminar
A free first-time homebuyers seminar will be held at 915 W. Ehringhaus St., Ste. N, Elizabeth City, from noon to 2 p.m. Contact: 331-2365 or email thewaterlwcc.ec@yahoo.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Newland Providence Ruritan Club from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is offering free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year. Appointments are from 10 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
TUESDAY
League wine tasting
The League of Women Voters of Northeastern NC will host the International Women’s Day Wine Tasting, a fundraiser for the LWVNNC, at 2 Souls Wine Bar 512 E Main St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature wines from women owned and operated vineyards and speakers.
Pasquotank PAC
The Pasquotank PAC will host a post-filing candidates forum at Towne South Church on Peartree Road at 7 p.m. The forum will feature all Republican and unaffiliated conservative candidates who will each be asked questions by a moderator. Call: 339-2426 or 338-6223.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Forest Park Church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
Founders Day
Elizabeth City State University’s Founders Day Convocation will be held Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center. Dr. Patricia “Trish” Rhyne Johnson, an ECSU alumnus and retired educator, will be the keynote speaker for the free event. The event will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/dlqijJeDVw0/.
Scholarship Gala
The annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala XV will be held virtually Saturday, March 12, starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. That will be followed by a ceremony honoring this year’s Chancellor’s Legacy Award recipients at 7 p.m. and After Party at 8 p.m. Tickets to the Scholarship Gala are $125. For tickets, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/form/hCU49g?vid=q4dhl/.
Cub Scouts breakfast
Cub Scout Pack 150 will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Hertford United Methodist Church Saturday, March 12, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Cost is $8.
Boating safety class
The OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host a three-session virtual safe boating class on Zoom March 14, 16 and 21. Each two-hour session starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Tuition is $20 for the first family member, $10 for each additional family member, and the cost includes materials. To register, visit http://wow.uscgaux.info/content.php?unit=054-16-07&category=abs-form/.
Red Cross blood drive
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in partnership with the Hampton Inn will hold a Red Cross blood drive Monday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
History for Lunch
Kathy Rawls, director of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and a Bertie County native, will be the speaker for Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, March 16, at noon. Register for the event through the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at The Albemarle School Friday, March 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Camden GOP
The Camden County Republican Party will host its annual convention in the downstairs courtroom of the Camden Courthouse Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m. Contact: Jim McDaries at 1-757-477-1630.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County, Tuesday, March 22, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Freedom Baptist Church in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Monday, March 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock Thursday, March 31, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.