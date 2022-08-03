...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Wednesday for a missing boater who did not return to shore in the Pamlico Sound as expected, Tuesday evening.
The Coast Guard identified the missing boater as John Hess, 38, from Buxton. Coast Guard watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina were notified of the missing boater by Carteret County Emergency Dispatch at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The Coast Guard was informed that Hess had gotten underway in the South River in a friend’s 23-foot boat. That was around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Hess did not return later than evening as expected.
The boat’s owner notified authorities after searching unsuccessfully for Hess, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard assets assisting in the search include an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, and crews from Small Boat Stations Hatteras Inlet and Hobucken.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Harkers Island Fire Department, N.C. Marine Patrol and the South River-Merrimon Fire Department also are involved.
Residents with information regarding this search are asked to contact Sector North Carolina command center at 910-343-3880.