Adm. Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and second in command, has tested positive for the respiratory disease COVID-19.
The Coast Guard announced Ray’s diagnosis in a news release on Monday.
Ray tested positive on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms over the weekend. The Coast Guard is adhering to CDC guidelines for COVID-19, to include quarantine and contact tracing.
According to the CDC, any Coast Guard personnel who were in close contact with Ray will also have quarantine, the release states.
Since April, the Coast Guard has been following CDC, and departments of Defense and Homeland Security guidelines for temperature testing, social distancing and the wearing of face masks.