Operations were temporarily suspended in a work area of the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center at Base Elizabeth City this week after a service member displayed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, a Coast Guard spokesman confirmed Friday.
Dan Schrader, public affairs officer with Coast Guard 5th District headquarters in Portsmouth, Virginia, said the individual has been isolated and tested for COVID-19, but the test results had not been received as of Friday.
Regular operations in the work area were expected to resume Monday after deep cleaning of the site, Schrader said.
Schrader noted that the Coast Guard, like other workplaces, has implemented precautions against COVID 19. Those precautions include encouraging telework when possible and isolation for personnel experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Meanwhile, Pasquotank County’s number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 20, as four more positive tests for the coronavirus were reported on Friday.
At least two of the new cases in Pasquotank are inmates at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders reported Friday that seven inmates at the prison have now tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s an increase of two since five cases were reported last week. All seven inmates are isolated from the prison population and receiving care from prison medical staff, Saunders said. It was not clear how many of the inmates have recovered. The N.C. Division of Prisons initially said 12 inmates were tested for the coronavirus and five had tested positive.
The increased number of cases in Pasquotank, plus the reporting of three additional cases in Hertford County, and one more in Bertie and Chowan counties, raises the total number of COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region serviced by Albemarle Regional Health Services to 65, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website shows.
Hertford County, where one COVID-19-related death has been reported, has now reported seven cases of coronavirus. Bertie, where there also has been one death, has now reported 18 cases.
Perquimans County has reported eight cases, Chowan six cases, Gates four and Currituck two cases. No cases have been reported in Camden County.
Of Pasquotank’s 20 cases, only six are considered active; 14 COVID-19 patients have recovered. Ten of Bertie’s virus patients have also recovered, as have all of Currituck’s and Gates’ cases. Only one of Chowan’s and two of Perquimans’ patients have recovered.
Across the eight-county region, the recovery rate stood at 54 percent on Friday.
Statewide, the number of cases as of Friday morning was 5,859, with 152 deaths. On Thursday, DHHS was reporting 5,465 cases and 131 deaths.
Four-hundred twenty-nine people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 23 from Thursday. A total of 72,981 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state as of Friday. That’s an increase more than 2,000 from Thursday.
That’s not a complete number of total tests performed, however. DHHS has noted that some tests are performed by private providers and not reported to the agency.