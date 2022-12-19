A Virginia motorcyclist was still hospitalized Monday following a three-vehicle accident Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and U.S. Highway 158 in northern Pasquotank County.
Ted Giles, 80, of Virginia Beach, was in fair condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Monday, a hospital spokesman said. Giles was airlifted to the hospital by Nightingale helicopter following the accident.
According to Trooper M. Ruffin of the N.C. Highway Patrol, Giles was attempting to make a left turn from U.S. 158 onto U.S. 17 shortly before 5:23 p.m. Friday when his 2019 Harley-Davidson collided with two vehicles at the intersection.
Giles’ motorcycle was behind another vehicle in U.S. 158’s left turn lane waiting to make the turn when the light turned green, Ruffin said. The vehicle in front of Giles drove forward into the intersection but held up making a turn because a westbound GMC pickup truck driven by Sarah Craig, 33, of Elizabeth City, was crossing the intersection from Northside Road and had the right of way, the trooper said.
Giles, who apparently did not see Craig’s truck, drove his motorcycle to the left of the vehicle in front of him and began making the turn onto U.S. 17 when his Harley-Davidson was struck by Craig’s truck. The impact caused the motorcycle to spin around and collide with a third vehicle, a 2000 Pace American truck driven by Dennis Anderson, 62, of Poplar Branch, Ruffin said. Anderson’s truck was stopped at the traffic light at the U.S. 17-U.S 158 intersection, waiting to turn left onto Northside Road.
The impact from the collision threw Giles off the motorcycle and he landed in the roadway, Ruffin said.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services transported Giles from the scene to a site where he was picked up by a Nightingale helicopter crew and flown to the Norfolk hospital, Ruffin said. Giles was complaining of back and shoulder pain, he said.
Craig and her male passenger complained of neck and back pain following the accident, Ruffin said. They were treated at the scene by EMS. Anderson did not require treatment, he said.
Giles was cited for an unsafe movement violation following the accident, Ruffin said.
The trooper estimated damages to both Giles’ motorcycle and Craig’s truck would result in both vehicles being declared a total loss.