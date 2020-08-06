Up River Friends attempted a bit of social distancing during Vacation Bible School this past week. Church leaders took their lead from the school board’s decision Monday night – lots of cleaning, hand sanitizer, limiting the number of people in the building at once, supper coming in shifts not all at once like normal, and the majority of the evening taking place outdoors. VBS was also cut back to three nights, with no closing program. VBS sough to keep everyone safe while offering a fun, faith-filled, Christ-centered program.

