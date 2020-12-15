The first inoculations with the Pfizer COVID-19 are expected in Pitt County on Thursday, three days after the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history kicked off with health workers across the country rolling up their sleeves for shots to protect them and start beating back the pandemic.
Monday’s vaccinations brought notes of optimism even as the nation’s death toll hit 300,000, record numbers of people were hospitalized locally and statewide, and daily new cases averages were at 115 locally and 6,000 statewide in the seven days between Dec. 8-14.
“I feel hopeful today. Relieved,” critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay said after getting a shot in the arm at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. “I feel like healing is coming.”
With a countdown of “3-2-1,” workers at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center gave the first injections to applause.
And in suburban New Orleans, Steven Lee, an intensive care pharmacist at Ochsner Medical Center, summed up the moment as he got his own vaccination: “We can finally prevent the disease as opposed to treating it.”
Other hospitals around the country, from Rhode Island to Texas, unloaded precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech, with staggered deliveries set throughout the day and Tuesday. A few other countries have authorized the vaccine, including Britain, which started vaccinating people last week, and Canada, which began doing so on Monday.
Vidant Health, which reported Monday that 172 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in its system as of Sunday — the highest number yet — expects to administer its first batch of vaccine in Greenville on Thursday, officials said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services informed Vidant it will receive an initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine this week, a Monday statement from the hospital system said.
“We anticipate beginning to vaccinate health care team members on Thursday,” it said. “While this is exciting news, we do not anticipate the vaccine will be available to the broader community for some time. It is necessary for everyone to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and continue to practice safety measures: wear a mask, avoid close contact and wash your hands. Help protect our frontline works by protecting yourself and the community.”
Pitt County’s Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail, said last week that his agency expect to receive vaccine for its staff and local first responders. Long-term care residents are expected to receive the vaccine after health care workers. It will be available to the general population later next year, officials have said.
Pitt County’s death toll on Friday rose by one to 59, while the daily average for new cases remained at 115 with 810 cases between Dec. 8-14. The county recorded a total of 806 new COVID between Nov. 30-Dec. 7.
North Carolina recorded 42,003 cases between Dec. 8-14, up from 34,850 cases the previous week. The daily average increased from 4,979 cases to 6,000 cases.
The state reported positive test rates were 11.6 percent on Saturday, the latest date for which data was available. About 10 percent of tests conducted in Pitt County were positive.
Hospitalizations remained at all-time highs with 2,553 COVID cases in the hospital on Sunday, the latest date for which data was available. That’s up from 2,240 this time last week. Vidant Health had 158 people hospitalized this time last week.
ECU on Monday reported 33 new cases between Dec. 6-12, 15 among students and 18 among staff. That’s up from 26 between Nov. 29-Dec. 5, when there were 12 new staff cases 14 new student cases.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported 39 new school-affected cases between Dec. 4-10, its highest number yet. The system had 24 cases between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, six more than the previous high of 18, reported a week earlier.
A DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities showed one new outbreak at River Oak Assisted Living, where three residents tested positive. Following is a breakdown of the seven other ongoing outbreaks.
- Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: One staff and one resident.
- Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard: two residents.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 29 staff, 35 residents, one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
- Red Oak Assisted Living: Seven staff, 41 residents.
- Tar River- RHA Services: Eight staff members.
- Universal Health Care/ Greenville: 11 staff, six residents.
The 300,000 death threshold rivals the population of St. Louis or Pittsburgh. It is more than five times the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War. It is equal to a 9/11 attack every day for more than 100 days.
“To think, now we can just absorb in our country 3,000 deaths a day as though it were just business as usual. It just represents a moral failing” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a public health researcher at Johns Hopkins, which tracks the number of deaths and cases.
For health care workers, who along with nursing home residents will be first in line for vaccination, hope is tempered by grief and the sheer exhaustion of months spent battling a virus that is still surging in the U.S. and around the world.
“This is mile 24 of a marathon. People are fatigued. But we also recognize that this end is in sight,” said Dr. Chris Dale of Swedish Health Services in Seattle.
Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, the first of nearly 3 million doses being shipped are a down payment on the amount needed. More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive each week. And later this week, the FDA will decide whether to green-light the world’s second rigorously studied COVID-19 vaccine, made by Moderna Inc.
While the U.S. hopes for enough of both vaccines together to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the month, there won’t be enough for the average person to get a shot until spring.
“This is the light at the end of the tunnel. But it’s a long tunnel,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Now the hurdle is to rapidly get vaccine into the arms of millions, not just doctors and nurses but other at-risk health workers such as janitors and food handlers — and then deliver a second dose three weeks later.
“We’re also in the middle of a surge, and it’s the holidays, and our health care workers have been working at an extraordinary pace,” said Sue Mashni, chief pharmacy officer at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City.
Plus, the shots can cause temporary fever, fatigue and aches as they rev up people’s immune systems, forcing hospitals to stagger employee vaccinations.
A wary public will be watching closely to see whether health workers embrace vaccinations. Just half of Americans say they want to get vaccinated, while about a quarter don’t and the rest are unsure, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Health Research.
The FDA, considered the world’s strictest medical regulator, said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was developed at breakneck speed less than a year after the virus was identified, appears safe and strongly protective, and the agency laid out the data in a daylong public meeting last week for scientists and consumers alike to see.
“Please, people, when you look back in a year and you say to yourself, ‘Did I do the right thing?’ I hope you’ll be able to say, ‘Yes, because I looked at the evidence,’” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “People are dying right now. How could you possibly say, ‘Let’s wait and see’?”
Still, the vaccine was cleared for emergency use before a final study in nearly 44,000 people was complete. That research is continuing to try to answer additional questions.
For example, while the vaccine is effective at preventing COVID-19 illness, it is not clear if it will stop the symptomless spread that accounts for half of all cases.
The shots still must be studied in children and during pregnancy. But the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said Sunday that vaccination should not be withheld from pregnant women who otherwise would qualify.
Also, regulators in Britain are investigating a few severe allergic reactions. The FDA instructed providers not to give the vaccine to those with a known history of severe allergic reactions to any of its ingredients.