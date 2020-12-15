Why is it when Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is called to account by her constituents she has state police protection but when St. Louis property owners Mark and Patricia McCloskey needed police protection from a menacing mob bent on mayhem at their own home they had to resort to brandishing weapons until the police arrived — only then to have their guns taken away?
But it didn’t end there. The McCloskeys are now charged with numerous criminal acts for defending themselves because St. Louis’ castle doctrine won’t protect them.
Even in these serious and dangerous times a little levity may have been in order — though the Michigan state police didn’t see it that way. If only the police would have given outraged citizen Brian Cash, who was protesting Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, a box of Certs when he was blowing his smelly breath in their faces. But it didn’t happen.
All of the above are merely symptoms of the era in which we live. People tell me all the time that they never dreamed of a day like this when the very fabric of the nation is being unraveled by the minute. It’s the time spoken of by the prophets when men and women of God are silent; when preachers won’t rally their churches to gather and pray for the nation as it verges on civil war at any moment; when we face the one-party rule Hillary Clinton spoke of when she declared “we’re all socialists now.”
Closer to home we have a part-time daily newspaper and their acolytes advocating for the destruction of the Constitution as per the opinion piece of Sept. 5-7 calling for destruction of the “framework,” saying it was the “sensible thing to do.”
Another writer on Dec. 3 describes the president as “autocratic,” and most recently we’re treated to columnist Martha Johnson accusing the president of everything but bad breath and body odor. With all of the foregoing there’s not the first bit of Daily Advance fact-checking other than to say Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.
So that explains a lot of things. But how will you explain why your name is not written in Jesus’ Book of Life on his great judgment day?
CALVIN LACY
Hertford