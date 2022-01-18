TODAY
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Snowman” class at 10 a.m. for kids 1-2 with an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken and dumplings meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
Lunch Bunch
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Lunch Bunch program at Paradiso Roma Ristorante at 35 Camden Causeway, Elizabeth City, at noon.
THURSDAY
Center for Active Adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film “Calendar Girls” at 1 p.m. Registration required.
Library classes
The Pasquotank County Library will host a Word I class at 4 p.m.
Meal planning
The Currituck Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will host a workshop on batch cooking, freezing and preparing meals ahead from 5:30 pm to 7:30 p.m. The in-person class fee is $15. Register at https://currituckmakeaheadmeals.eventbrite.com.
Candy, bakery opens
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting for Outback Candy Store and The Sweet Sunflour Bakery at 6322 Caratoke Highway in Grandy at 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a one-on-one computer class at 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Guardians of the Land
Museum of the Albemarle will host an exhibit opening for the “Guardians of the Land” at 11 a.m.
Saturday Art at PAL
The Perquimans Arts League will host the free arts class “Mom & Me” from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Attendees encouraged to bring their mother (or another grownup person) and learn how to make beaded bracelets.
Class is limited to 10 participants. Registration must be in advance. Register online or contact Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com or 252-426-7463.
Perquimans Bridal Expo
The Perquimans Bridal Expo will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Center, 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
Oak Grove UMC
Kelly Hoeltzel, Community Care Collaborative manager with the Albemarle Area United Way, will speak at the morning worship service at Oak Grove United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. The church is located at 775 Chapanoke Road, Hertford.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a Winter Fun class at 10 a.m. for kids 3-5 with an adult.
‘A Place to Go’ exhibit
The Perquimans Arts League will host a new exhibit, “A Place to Go,” starting Tuesday and continuing through Feb. 19. The show will feature the artists’ favorite places or “where they go to feel peace and happiness.” The exhibition is open to all members. To set up an appointment, call 252-426-3041.
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at the City Grille on South Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward 252-333-6221.
UPCOMING
After School Art
The Perquimans Arts League is offering the “Elements of Art” as its first after-school art class Wednesday, Jan. 26. The free four-week class will be for students ages 7-10 and continue Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 9. The class is limited to 10 students. Registration is required in advance. Contact: Sheryl Corr at sherylcorr@embarqmail.com or call 252-426-7463. Registration form must be received before child is considered enrolled.
ONGOING
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Where Are My Mittens” class Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. for kids 1-2 with an adult.
Ferry career fair
The N.C. Ferry Division will host a career fair to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard at the NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bring resumes and supporting documents. Contact: 252-423-5100.
Family Bingo Night
Family Bingo Night will be held at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center in Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 26, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City, Thursday, Jan. 27, from noon to 5 p.m.
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host benefit art auction featuring 60 artworks by artist and new local resident Jack Pardue at the Clubhouse Restaurant at Albemarle Plantation, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the PAL gallery.
Livestock show meeting
An information session for youth interested in participating in the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City. Animals will be on site as will parents whose children have participated before. Contact: 331-7630.
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year starting Tuesday, March 2. Appointments will be on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Persons seeking to use the VITA program must call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.