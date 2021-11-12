TODAY
Women’s Aglow
Donna Winslow will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City chapter of Women’s Aglow meeting at 10 a.m. at St. Philips Chapel on the corner of Church and McMorrine streets.
Patriot Ride
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will sponsor a Veterans Day Patriot Ride starting with registration at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 1 p.m. Cost is $20, which includes lunch after the ride. Prizes will be awarded. Contact: 619-8524 or 757-553-2470.
Paired tasting event
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Paired — A Food, Wine and Beer Tasting Event at Museum of the Albemarle from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25. Contact: 335-4365 or email elizabethcitychamber.org/.
Pet, family photos
A Pet & Family Photos with Santa event will be held at the Petway, 113 Baxter Lane, Moyock, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sitting fee is $30. Call 757-692-5647 or 252-457-0011 for appointment. Proceeds will benefit the Animal Lovers Assistance League, Inc.
Christmas Expo
The Elizabeth City Flea Market will host its 2nd annual free Christmas Expo featuring 40 vendors at 1895 Weeksville Road, today and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Santa will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rowing Club to compete
The local Elizabeth City Rowing Club will compete against four visiting rowing teams from Virginia. Rowers will start by the Camden train trestle and finish in front of Waterfront Park. Event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Moyock Fire Department from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Shriners’ turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at the Shrine Club at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 and $6. Prizes include turkeys, hams, shrimp and sausages. Contact: 252-262-5461.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation’s Community Center, Hertford, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Library preschool class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a preschool class with the theme “Space, the Final Frontier,” at 10 a.m. Program is for kids ages 3-5.
WEDNESDAY
Economic summit
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host its Coastal Economic Summit at the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension, Barco, from 9 a.m. to noon. Contact: juanita@currituckchamber.org or call (252) 453-9497.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host its History for Lunch program both in person and on Zoom at noon. Bill Barber, a retired forester in eastern North Carolina, will speak on the topic, “Buffalo City & Blount Patent: A History of Logging the Dare Mainland.” Register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Library preschool class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a preschool class with the theme “Gobble, Gobble,” at 10 a.m. Program is for kids ages 1-2.
UPCOMING
Turkey Drop
The Turkey Drop to benefit Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Friday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Turkeys and Thanksgiving side items are needed.
Clay Shoot
The Perquimans County Clay Shoot will be held at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, Friday, Nov. 19, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your own gun, ammo will be provided. Tickets are $50.
Craft and vendor show
The EDGE Class of Berea Baptist Church will hold its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: Tiffany Quigley at 252-619-3415.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Monday, Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Rocky Hock Baptist Church, Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Newbegun UMC pie sale
Newbegun United Methodist Church will host its 29th annual Pre-Thanksgiving Pie Sale at the Pasquotank County Recycling Building at 315 Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost of homemade pies and cakes is $10 or $12.
Library preschool class
The Pasquotank Library will hold a preschool class with the theme “What are You Thankful For,” Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Program is for kids ages 3-5.
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend in Perquimans will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks. Contact: Amy Tinsley at 312-2595 or Stacey Layden at 910-409-8021.