The Victory Christian boys basketball team played at the Carolina Classic in Durham Thursday.
In the first game at the tournament, Victory Christian defeated Shining Light 58-37.
Ethan Meads led Victory Christian with 18 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists, while Ryan Williams added 17 points, three assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
Victory Christian 69, Oak Level Baptist Academy 51: Victory Christian secured the win in the second game of the Carolina Classic Thursday.
Jake Dudley led Victory Christian with 20 points, three assists, five rebounds and three steals, while Ryan Williams followed with 17 points, five rebounds, four steals and an assist.
Chris Lester posted 16 points, 14 rebounds, a steal and an assist.
Victory Baptist Academy (Tenn.) 81, Victory Christian 50: The Eagles lost to Victory Baptist in the third game of the Carolina Classic Tournament in Durham Thursday.
Ryan Williams led Victory Christian with 25 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist, while Jake Dudley followed with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Victory Christian 69, TEACH 43: The Eagles earned a win in Washington, North Carolina against TEACH on Tuesday.
Ryan Williams led Victory with 24 points, Ethan Meads followed with 14 points, while Jake Dudley scored 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 47, TEACH 18: The Eagles won the game in Washington, North Carolina on Tuesday.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 16 points, Courtney Swimme added 13 points, while Jessica Van Essendelft scored 11 points.
FOOTBALL
Perquimans 38, Riverside 26: The Pirates defeated the Knights from Williamston in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs Thursday on Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.
After the game, both teams along with at least one spectator were involved in an altercation during the hand shake line.
As of Friday evening, Perquimans’ status to play in the third round of the playoffs had not been confirmed.