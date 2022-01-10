Victory Christian hosted its annual Eagles Classic basketball tournament over the weekend and it was the host teams that earned championship trophies. The lady Eagles remained undefeated to up their season record to 12-0.
Victory Christian’s boys (8-4) defeated Gill Grove Baptist 56-52 to win the school’s annual tournament, Saturday afternoon. On the girls side, Victory Christian defeated Mount Calvary Christian Academy 39-30 to take the title.
For the boys, Victory’s Ryan Williams led his team in scoring with 27 points. Williams, who was named the boys tournament MVP, was assisted in scoring by teammates Jake Dudley (12 points), Ethan Meads (10 points), Trevon Turner (4 points), Josh Cartwright (2 points) and Chris Barclift (1 point). Dudley also was named to the All Tournament team.
In girls competition, Victory’s Jessica Van Essendelft scored team-high 15 points in the championship effort. Van Essendelft, who also was named to the All Tournament team, was assisted in scoring by teammates Taylor Moore (10 points), Brae Brewer (7 points), Marlee Johnson, Margio Siedenburg and Courtney Swimme, who each contributed 2 points and Adison Pharr (1 point). Swimme also was named Tournament MVP.
Both teams advanced to the championships by winning previous tournament matches. Earlier Saturday, Victory’s boys squad defeated Great Hope 56-34. Turner scored a team-high 17 points and was assisted by Peyton Fisher, who contributed 14 points to the winning affair.
On Friday, the lady Eagles defeated Heritage Christian Academy (Zebulon) 63-33. Moore led the Eagles in scoring with 13 points.
Both teams were scheduled to return to action Monday night with the boys traveling to New Life Academy and the girls visiting Ahoskie Christian.