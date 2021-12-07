Victory Christian School’s boys and girls basketball teams earned championship victories as participants in the Great Hope Classic Tournament last weekend. The tournament was hosted by Great Hope Baptist High School, in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Victory Christian’s girls (10-0) defeated Fayetteville Street Christian, out of Asheboro, 30-24 on Friday night. Victory Christian returned Saturday to claim the tournament title over Great Hope Baptist 50-27.
Victory Christian’s boys (7-4) posted a 20-plus point win over Fayetteville Street Christian by a score of 65-44 on Friday. The boys returned Saturday and earned a 56-49 championship win over Great Hope.
Victory Christian’s Jessica Van Essendelt and Taylor Moore were named to the girls All-Tournament Team. Moore also was named tournament MVP. For the boys, Victory’s Ryan Williams and Jake Dudley made the All-Tournament Team. Dudley also was named MVP.