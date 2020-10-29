The topic of mental health is still somewhat taboo. However, the number of Americans struggling with mental disorders has been steadily rising over the past few years, and COVID-19 has affected these numbers.
Vidant Bertie, Vidant Chowan and Vidant Roanoke Chowan Hospitals would like to remind our communities that there is treatment for such disorders, and that behavioral health issues shouldn’t be swept under the rug.
Mental and emotional issues can severely affect all aspects of your life and can be just as debilitating as a physical disease. Mental health providers recognize every patient comes with different problems, and that’s why many don’t work from a standard treatment plan. After carefully examining your needs, a personalized treatment plan is developed.
For information, contact Laurie Simmons, Behavioral Health Manager at both Vidant Bertie and Vidant Chowan Hospitals at 252-794-6612 or 252-482-6346/LSimmons@vidanthealth.com or Greg Riley, Behavioral Health Manager at Vidant Behavioral Health in Ahoskie at 252-209-3050 Greg.Riley@vidanthealth.com.