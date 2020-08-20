Vidant Chowan Hospital Development Council Awards $105K to Community

Vidant Chowan Hospital presented Community Benefit Grants checks to grantees on Wednesday, August 12th. Twenty-four (24) grant applications submitted by local organizations representing Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington Counties were approved for funding.
The organizations all provide programs and offer services that align with not only Vidant Health’s mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina, but the most recent Chowan County Community Health Needs Assessment priorities.
“We are grateful for the wonderful work these organizations do to help community members get healthy and stay healthy” said Brian Harvill, president of Vidant Chowan Hospital. “Over 25,000 area residents will benefit from the various programs and services presented by the grantees.”
Harvill also noted that Vidant Chowan, and the other regional Vidant hospitals, are most appreciative to Vidant Health for funding the Community Benefit Grants each year.
“We couldn’t sponsor these great programs without Vidant Health’s support,” he said.