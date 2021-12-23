Two Elizabeth City State University basketball players have earned conference honors for their performances in games played the week of Dec. 13-19.
Jayden Beloti, of Apex, and Tirenique Broadwater, of Rochester, New York, were named top players of the week by the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, according to a CIAA news release.
Broadwater, a senior 5-7 forward, was named Food Lion women’s Defensive Player of the Week.
Broadwater registered 10 defensive rebounds (13 total), six blocked shots, four steals and scored 12 points to help the Lady Vikings (9-2) win conference matches against Claflin and St. Augustine’s. For both games, Broadwater averaged 27 minutes playing time.
This marked the second time this season Broadwater has earned top weekly defensive honors.
Beloti, a 6-4 freshman guard, was named Food Lion Rookie of the Week for his performances in three games in which he averaged 13.3 points, helping the Vikings to win all three.
ECSU (7-4) posted an 86-70 win over Newport News Apprentice School (5-7) at the Vaughan Center on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Beloti scored 13 points in 23 minutes of play, according to ECSU.
Beloti contributed 10 points to the Vikings’ 64-44 at-home win over Claflin University (2-10, 1-2) on Thursday, Dec. 16.
In the last game of the week, an at-home match with St. Augustine’s (3-9, 1-1), Beloti scored a team-high 17 points in the Vikings’ 56-46 win over the Falcons.
Beloti also totaled seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and a blocked shot while shooting 65 percent from field and 90 percent from free throw line.