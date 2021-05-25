Amber Smith, PhD

NC State University
Accomplishments: Obtained a PhD in Math Education, while teaching full time
Future Plans: To continue teaching at the NC School of Math and Science in Durham, or become a Professor at a local university in Durham
Extracurriculars: Sponsor for the NC School of Math and Science Colours Choir, Math tutor for Visions Christian Center Foundation Inc.
Favorite Quote: Those who can, do; Those who care, teach; by Dr. Lee Stiff
Favorite Memory: Seeing smiles on the students' faces when they finally understood the concept
Advice To Future Generations: Believe in yourself, give your all, never give up regardless of the obstacles you face.