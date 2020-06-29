Northeastern High School - Ashley Fowler

Northeastern High School

Accomplishments: Honors Diploma , National Honors Society

Future Plans: To attend Mary Baldwin and study Occupational Therapy

Extracurriculars: Softball

Favorite Quote: â€œAnd the only way to get rid of a shadow is to turn off the lights, to stop running from the darkness and face what you fear, head on .

Favorite Memory: When my friends and I were in Health Science practicing donning PPE.

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and stay focused ! You can accomplish many things if you put your mind to it !