Northeastern High School
Accomplishments: Honors Diploma , National Honors Society
Future Plans: To attend Mary Baldwin and study Occupational Therapy
Extracurriculars: Softball
Favorite Quote: â€œAnd the only way to get rid of a shadow is to turn off the lights, to stop running from the darkness and face what you fear, head on .
Favorite Memory: When my friends and I were in Health Science practicing donning PPE.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and stay focused ! You can accomplish many things if you put your mind to it !