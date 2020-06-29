Perquimans County High School
Accomplishments: Austin is a member of the Fire Tech Academy @ PCHS. While in high school, Austin has been dual enrolled at the College of the Albemarle obtaining an Associateâ€™s in Arts. Austin plans on completing his Fire and Rescue training; then obtaining a Bachelor of Geological/Environmental Sciences. Austin is a member of the United States Achievement Academy, Junior Beta Club and is a certified Lifeguard with the American Lifeguard Association. Austin enjoys skating-boarding, riding dirt bikes,four-wheelers, fishing, the beach, drawing and hanging with his family/gf/friends. He also loves McDonalds, 3amigos and Cook-Out. #pqproud #2020 @pqschools
Future Plans:
Extracurriculars:
Favorite Quote:
Favorite Memory:
Advice To Future Generations: