College of the Albemarle - Melissa Harris

College of the Albemarle

Accomplishments: A and B all throughout high schoolLibero in volleyball.

Future Plans: Attending College of Albemarle to be a Social Worker.

Extracurriculars: Volunteer work at the Sentra Hospital.

Favorite Quote: "Be stronger than before and smile a whole lot more."

Favorite Memory: When I played volleyball in high school.

Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head up high and don't let anyone knock you down. When you fall, get back up and and do it again! Never give up!