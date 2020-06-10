College of the Albemarle - Melissa Harris

College of the Albemarle
Accomplishments: A and B all throughout high schoolLibero in volleyball.
Future Plans: Attending College of Albemarle to be a Social Worker.
Extracurriculars: Volunteer work at the Sentra Hospital.
Favorite Quote: "Be stronger than before and smile a whole lot more."
Favorite Memory: When I played volleyball in high school.
Advice To Future Generations: Keep your head up high and don't let anyone knock you down. When you fall, get back up and and do it again! Never give up!