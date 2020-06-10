Currituck County High School - Abby Rose

Currituck County High School
Accomplishments: Honor GraduateNortheast FFA Regional Officer-Junior, Senior yearsPrudential Community Service Award Finalist.
Future Plans: I plan to attend N.C. State University to major in Agricultural Education, with a minor in Agricultural Business.
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, FFASGO, Environmental Club and Science Club.
Favorite Quote: "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace."
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is when our Varsity volleyball team won the NC 2A State championship and received championship rings.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take high school for granted. Soak it all up. Go to those football games. Join the clubs. Get involved. Make new friends but keep the old.