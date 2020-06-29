College of the Albemarle
Accomplishments: A B Honor Roll since Second Grade, Graduate of Camden Early College, Graduate of College of the Albemarle with Assoicates Degree in Science. NC 4-H Gaming State Champion for 6 years and NC 4-H Gaming State Reserved Champion for 5 years.
Future Plans: Starting Old Dominion University in Fall 2020 to continue education to become a Dental Hygienist
Extracurriculars: Active in 4-H Livestock & Equine since the age of 8 years old. Played Travel Softball, Member of NBHA
Favorite Quote: God is within her, she will not fail.
Favorite Memory: Trip to Florida Keys with friends
Advice To Future Generations: You never know what you might be handed but make the best out of it.