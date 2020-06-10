Mid Atlantic Christian University - Marcus Simmons

Mid Atlantic Christian University
Accomplishments: B.S Business Administration-Organizational Leadership and Biblical Studies.
Future Plans: My future plans are to further my education and join the armed forces.
Extracurriculars: I like to shop, read books, write poetry, go to the beach, and socialize with friends.
Favorite Quote: "Your dreams will not work unless you do."
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory of college was being apart of the MACU soccer team. I also enjoyed volunteering at Sheep Harney Elementary.
Advice To Future Generations: If you set out to achieve something, have the tenacity to see it manifest.