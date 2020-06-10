Perquimans County High School - Lynn Jordan

Perquimans County High School
Accomplishments: Honor Roll, All Conference Baseball (2017-2019), Junior Fireman of the Year for the Belvidere Chappell Hill Fire Department, and numerous certifications in fire safety.
Future Plans: Apply to Albemarle EMC and to Virginia Beach Fire Academy.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Baseball (2016-2020), Varsity Football (2019-2020), Member of the Perquimans County High School Fire Academy (2017-2020), Captain of the Perquimans County High School Fire Academy (2018-2020), attends Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City.
Favorite Quote: "What you lack in talent can be made up with desire, hustle, and giving 110 percent all the time." --Don Zimmer
Favorite Memory: 1) Playing with the 12U Virginia Vipers out of Chesapeake, Va and winning the Cooperstown Dream Park Championship game with a perfect 11-0 record for the week and 2) playing varsity baseball as a sophomore and sharing the field with his big brother, Blake Jordan, who was a senior at the time.
Advice To Future Generations: Have fun, play hard, work hard, and give 110%.