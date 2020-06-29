Mid Atlantic Christian University
Accomplishments: Theta Alpha Kappa, Cum Laude
Future Plans: Practice Manager for UNC Urgent Care/ENT/Rheumatology in Clayton NC
Extracurriculars: Distance learner; online student
Favorite Quote: "If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail."-Benjamin Franklin
Favorite Memory: Sharing experiences through posts with fellow students and professors.
Advice To Future Generations: Philippians 3:13-14 (ESV). We have only just begun. Keep pressing on towards your calling. Keep the faith-keep your eye on the prize-it will not be easy-if it was-everyone would be doing it!!