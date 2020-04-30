Dad turns 100 in May.
He lives in a high-end Raleigh independent living facility that my brother-in-law calls “the cruise ship that never sails,” recently got his driver’s license renewed for five years, and completed his North Carolina and federal income tax forms himself last month (in ink).
My dad still has his sense of humor, too.
Last spring, I took him to lunch during the week at a crowded eatery. Three minutes after we were directed to the waiting area, he was at the hostess station to tell her, “I’ll be 100 next May. I can’t wait much longer.” We were seated promptly. He winked as we were led to our table.
Eleven years ago, I had my genome sequenced by 23 and Me, a research outfit bankrolled by one of the Google guys. The report showed that I had genetic marker, rs2542052, an indication of longevity. In the “paternal genome” portion of the report, it showed my dad’s ancestors hailing from Eastern Turkey and Soviet Georgia’s Caucasus Mountains. That’s where all those yogurt-eating centenarians live. Thanks for the gene, dad!
23 and Me also found that I (we?) carry 302 Neanderthal variants (more than 87 percent of the population) and can claim Genghis Khan as a genetic cousin. This will not surprise our liberal critics.
Dad got his first job in May 1942 as the nation began to fight back against the Japanese in World War II. A representative of Pittsburgh manufacturer the Koppers Corp came to his engineering campus and told the dean he wanted to hire “all your engineering graduates” sight unseen. No interviews necessary. “We’ve got a war to fight.”
My father spent most of the war on a battleship running the engine room. He survived Japanese torpedoes from below and kamikaze attacks from above before being discharged three and a half years later in Norfolk. That was an era when wars had clear victors and V-J days.
Fifteen years ago, dad had a single cardiac bypass. At 95 he beat cancer. Two years later he got a new right hip.
These days he’s fatalistic about the coronavirus. After surviving the war, heart disease, cancer and joint replacement surgery, he thinks the virus may get him. It already ruined the birthday party we had planned.
He’s spending too much time quarantined in his apartment watching the news. That includes seeing too much of Donald J. Trump. This lifelong Republican and descendant of Genghis Khan can’t abide our president. That’s likely not a good indicator for the president in November. I suggested he watch something else on his Roku. But he can’t remember how to operate it and “it feels like stealing,” he told me of the televised buffet.
A lady friend, a spry 93 herself, lives down the way. They visit at a social distance daily. I know this annoys him. Pre-coronavirus they could be spotted holding hands at dinner. It bothers him that other residents gossip about them like middle-schoolers.
He told me in February that he sneaked down the hall at 6:30 a.m. in his bathrobe to deposit a Valentine on her doorstep before she emerged for breakfast. Now the staff brings meals morning and evening to their apartments. They eat alone.
Dad had been looking forward to the NCAA basketball tournament, where he would have pulled for his Duke Blue Devils. He knows the school colors of all 130 teams in NCAA Division 1. It’s one of those odd intellectual quirks gifted to the idiot-savant Gardners. Dad knows the capital recovery formula used in bank interest rate computations and enjoys bedeviling bank tellers by asking about it.
“It’s in the computer,” they tell him. “Somebody had to put it there,” he replies.
We’re all excellent spellers. I see “happy numbers,” and do arithmetic in my head. My sister can disassemble any word and instantaneously spit back the letters alphabetically. My late mother would take on the New York Times crossword puzzle on an afternoon into her late 80s to keep her mind sharp.
She died at 92 more than five years ago. Dad reminded me that he visited her at her assisted living facility for 1,000 consecutive days.
You could count on my dad. We still can.
Doug Gardner is sheltering in place in Weeksville.