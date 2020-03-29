Albemarle Termite & Pest Control, Inc.
As we entered this new year, we also entered a new decade, one filled with new ideas and direction. For the leaders at Albemarle Termite & Pest Control, Inc., this is a time to reflect back on past successes and failures, as we plan for how we go forward.
Our industry is very robust, but there have been some areas that have lagged behind a bit, and technology has been one of those areas. Over the last decade we’ve started seeing many in our industry implement technology to their daily operations. Two issues encountered by many smaller companies is having the willingness to change and then the resources to change.
Our company decided in 2019 it was imperative we enter this new decade with new ideas and thinking. We had learned through our very loyal customer base that convenience and easy access through technology was something that interested them. Whether it was prospective customer accessibility or existing customer access, they were seeking convenience through technology.
When we appointed our new, 28-year-old general manager to manage the daily operations, he immediately went to work on a technology overhaul. We had been utilizing some of the technology available to us for several years, but not like we are now under his leadership.
Change is hard for many, but as we enter the new world of “quick access and information now” we must keep pace if we plan to remain relevant. Consumers like accessibility and convenience; having the ability to find us online, shop, pay bills, view their accounts and more, is very important to them.
It is our goal at Albemarle Termite & Pest Control, Inc. to give our existing customers as well as our prospective customers a very user-friendly experience. We believe this will be a trend that many local businesses will seek in the near future to remain relevant.
— Jay Corprew, founder/owner
Twiford Funeral Homes
Twiford Funeral Homes is locally owned and operated and has served northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks since 1933. Our vision is service beyond expectation before, during and after serving a family’s needs.
We strive to provide a positive, meaningful and peaceful environment in which to recognize the value of a loved one’s life and to create a memorialization that exceeds all expectations for families. Providing this environment to families facilitates the healing process and builds hope for a brighter future.
We continually seek new opportunities to serve. Albemarle Crematory offers our area’s exclusive worry-free cremation process to ensure the highest level of respect and care. Owning and operating our on-site crematory enables us to control the cremation process from start to finish, ensuring complete security and peace of mind.
We are always evaluating the new tools offered by the internet to enhance communication with families. We implemented TwifordDirect as a convenient, low-cost alternative to the more traditional direct cremation enabling families to complete cremation arrangements entirely online in the comfort of their home, with our support available 24/7.
We offer free pre-planning services and counseling. For those wanting to prepay for their services the Inflation-Gard Plan is offered exclusively by Twiford, guaranteeing funeral costs at today’s prices and eliminating inflation.
Twiford Funeral Homes was recently honored by the National Funeral Directors Association with the 2019 Pursuit of Excellence Award for the 32nd consecutive year. Only five other funeral homes worldwide have received the award more than Twiford Funeral Homes.
In March 2008 David and Darlene Twiford became owners of Twiford Funeral Homes and Albemarle Crematorium. The family tradition continues with the leadership of our fourth generation: David Twiford Jr. and J.J. Twiford. Twiford Funeral Homes’ foundation is service, the cornerstone is affordability and the mortar is our love of and respect for family.
— David Twiford, owner Twiford Funeral Home
Hornthal, Riley, Ellis and Maland
Looking forward to the coming decade, the law firm of Hornthal, Riley, Ellis and Maland will continue to counsel each client as if they were our only client. We will remain committed to excellence and integrity, while adapting to the growing and ever-changing needs of our practice areas and clients.
While not limited to the following, we aspire to:
provide clear information about estate planning options and assist our clients’ personal representatives when it comes time to carry out the estate plan;
continue to support our school board and school system clients through the day-to-day challenges of providing education in a complex legal and political environment;
advise our local employers of all sizes, from family-run startups to large corporations, in all aspects of employment law;
assist in making each of our client’s real estate transactions, however large or small in monetary value, as smooth as possible;
continue to represent clients in real property condemnation matters;
guide our municipal and local government clients through the legal issues involved with creating a better place to live for each of their constituents;
strongly represent our region’s injured;
provide practical legal advice for our local business owners;
vigorously represent our clients in their litigation matters; and
continue providing volunteer service to the Bar and to the community at large.
We will seek new opportunities and employ new strategies to maintain our standing as one of the state’s premier law firms while recognizing that the guidance we provide to our clients has an immediate impact on our cities, counties, and region.
— Will Norrell, attorney
Albemarle Area United Way
The Albemarle Area United Way has been supporting our area for many years. Over this past decade, we’ve expanded to include nine counties: Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank and Perquimans. Our investment in this region has also grown; in 2019, we invested $235,000 in our local communities, and we expect more in 2020.
This financial growth has enabled us to partner with 24 local agencies and nonprofits like the Food Bank of the Albemarle, Currituck Kids Inc., the Dare Coalition for Substance Abuse, as well as 4-H programs, Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCAs across these counties. Historically, our focus has been primarily on health, education and financial ability; these lay the foundation for healthy communities.
In October 2019, we launched our flagship program, the Community Care Collaborative, which assists residents facing temporary emergency crises. We connect individuals and families with our local partner agencies, as well as statewide healthcare and human services resources through the new NCCARE360 network.
Many of us know firsthand how destabilizing a flat tire, an unexpected illness, or the loss of a job or family member can be — and the Community Care Collaborative was developed to help folks in that moment, when they need it most. The CCC currently serves residents of Camden and Pasquotank counties, but there is an opportunity to expand its reach.
This program, like many of those we support, requires selfless dedication, volunteers, and funding. Former AAUW Board Chairman Brian White said it best, “It’s just amazing the work that so many people do in our communities, and the United Way partners with them. We stand beside them, we hold their hands, and we help them out.”
Our 2020 vision is to thrive in a community where neighbors help their neighbors every day. They live united by faith, family, and the community they call home. They give back, not because they have to, but because they want to make our community stronger — for this decade, and the next.
— Bill Blake, executive director of AAUW