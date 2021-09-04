ROBERSONVILLE- The South Creek Cougars hosted neighboring county school Bear Grass Charter Bears in a non-conference volleyball match on Monday, Aug 30.
The Cougars showed promise, but the Bears volleyball squad knocked off the hosts by a margin of 3-0.
The barrage of front row attacks, digs and blocks by Bear Grass proved to be a bit much for the Cougars. The scores were 25-15, 25-8 and 25-5.
The Cougars will travel to Washington County High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Game time will be at 5 p.m.
The Bears will also be on the road heading to Northside on Tuesday, Sept. 7 with a start time of 6 p.m.