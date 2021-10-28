HERTFORD — The Perquimans County High School varsity volleyball team defeated River Mill Academy 25-11, 25-13, 25-7 in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 1A volleyball playoffs in the East region Saturday afternoon at Perquimans County High School.
Perquimans (21-2), the No. 1 seed in the East region, was scheduled to host No. 16 seed Eno River Academy (13-7) in a second round match Tuesday at Perquimans County High School.
The No. 32 seed Jaguars end their season in the first round with a 7-16 record.
Perquimans def. Bertie 25-8, 25-9, 25-10: The Pirates (20-1, 14-0 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the Falcons (1-19, 1-13 FRC) Tuesday at Bertie High School in Windsor.
With the victory, Perquimans County secured an undefeated record in Four Rivers Conference matches this season.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans was led by Eby Scaff who had 13 kills, Victoria “Tori” Williamson posted 12 kills, Daven Brabble had six kills, while Ariel Lewis had two kills.
Maddie Chaulk paced the Pirates with 11 service aces, Williamson, Macie Cooper and Kaileigh Nixon posted three aces each, Scaff and Brabble had two aces each, while Lewis had one ace.
Lexi Williams and Scaff each had one total block in the match.
Williamson posted three digs, Scaff had two digs, while Chaulk, Cooper and Ariana Salupo had one dig each.
Chaulk had a team-best 22 assists, Ellie Jackson followed with six assists, while Lewis, Scaff, Brabble and Salupo each registered one assist in the win.
Camden def. Perquimans 25-19, 25-19, 25-15: The Class 2A Bruins (22-0) defeated the visiting Class 1A Pirates (20-2) in a non-conference match Wednesday at Camden County High School in Camden.
The match was the regular season finale for both teams.
FOOTBALL
Perquimans 48, Gates 28: The Pirates (5-2, 3-2 Four Rivers Conference) defeated the visiting Red Barons (2-4, 1-3 FRC) in a conference game Friday night on Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.
According to MaxPreps.com, Perquimans quarterback Colby Brown completed 6 of 11 passes for 93 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Brown, a senior, added 107 rushing yards and two touchdown runs.
Kirk Brown, Jr. led the Pirates with 135 rushing yards with a touchdown, while Saquaon Kearse added 92 rushing yards with a score.
Perquimans rushed for 414 yards in the game.
Kameron Hall had a 38-yard touchdown catch, Shavoris Lewis, Jr had a 19-yard touchdown catch, Kirk Brown had 23 receiving yards, while Kearse posted a 13-yard catch.
Perquimans’ regular season finale was scheduled for Monday in Hertford against conference foe South Creek.