Volunteers Help Food Bank

Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.