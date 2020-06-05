“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” Galatians 5:22-23
I read about a woman who had damaged her automobile. Her insurance company required her to write out a report about what happened. She wrote, “I was backing my car out of the garage when I lost sight of the driveway and got on the lawn. I went across the lawn, through the hedge, knocking over a garbage can and then knocked over the mailbox. I went down over the curb and hit my neighbor’s car. Then I lost control of my car.”
For days the news channels have shown video after video of people out of control. I’m not referring to peaceful protests such as the one in our town off Corsair Circle Monday evening. The young people who planned and promoted it are to be commended! I’m talking about people totally out of control.
Being out of control is what the Bible calls “the works of the flesh” or sin. Just as Isaac and Ishmael were unable to get along, so the Spirit and the flesh are at war with each other. Either the flesh or the Holy Spirit is going to control ones life.
Prior to our scripture text the apostle Paul mentions some of the characteristics of those “out of control.” Their deeds are enmity (hatred), anger, drunkenness and strife. Anyone living a life with these characteristics is living a life out of control. A porcupine may have a lot of points but you can’t get near them. And the reason a river is crooked is because it follows the path of least resistance.
Friends, discipline does not restrict you, it frees you. But the problem is, how are we going to bring that discipline and control into our lives? Certainly not by license. Only by the Spirit of God are we going to be made free to live a life of control. “Walk by the Spirit, and you will not carry out the desire of the flesh. For the flesh sets its desire against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh; for these are in opposition to one another, so that you may not do the things that you please.” (Galatians 5:16,17) No one is truly free until he knows control.
Where do we find the strength to live the Spirit-controlled life? Read again verses 16 and 17 where Paul says, “...walk by the Spirit.” And then verse 18 says, “If you are led by the Spirit....” That implies a willingness to be led by the Spirit. Our strength comes from God’s Spirit. His Spirit is a sufficient guide for moral life. Don’t be put off by the phrase “led by the Spirit.” Verses 22 and 23 show what happens when we are “led by the Spirit.” Love happens. Joy happens. Peace happens.
And much, much more. This is exactly what we need in our homes, in our communities and in our nation.
A machine in a factory works and turns out a product, but it could never manufacture fruit.
Fruit has to grow out of a life filled with the Spirit. And this fruit, just like an apple, a pear, or a peach, has in it the seed which can produce more fruit. Love produces more love. Joy helps to produce more joy. The fruit of the Spirit is the key to producing a life filled with control, happiness and contentment.
As a Christian we still may not like the way things go in our nation or the world. But as a Christian we will choose peaceful means to express our concerns and not violence and fear. It is unfortunate that the mainstream media chose not to carry live the peaceful demonstration in Elizabeth City Monday evening. It would have a much more calming effect than the violence it shows instead.
Galatians 5:16, “But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not carry out the desire of the flesh.”
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.