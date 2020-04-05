Walmart has begun limiting the number of people allowed inside the store as added protection against the coronavirus, the virus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.
More protective measures are expected next week.
Starting on Saturday, nationwide, Walmart began limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside the store. The new precaution allows no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet of store space at any given moment, according to a Walmart news release. The limitation on customers equates to about 20 percent of the store’s total capacity.
Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., announced the new measures at the store’s website, Friday.
Store associates are managing the flow of customer traffic into the store by designating one store-entry point. The lone entry point requires customers to enter single file, while maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet per customer.
If a store reaches capacity, then shoppers will be allowed in on a “1-out, 1-in” basis, Smith stated.
Around noon Sunday at the Walmart in Elizabeth City, customers were directed into the store at the grocery side entrance. That’s the eastern-most entrance located closest to Tanglewood Parkway. Dozens upon dozens of shopping carts turned on their ends and wrapped in caution tape were used to create a barrier to direct shoppers into the store.
Walmart associates in yellow vests greeted shoppers and directed them to the queue and reminded them of social distancing etiquette. One worker said the store was not near the new limited capacity and customers could enter as they liked, as long as they maintained space between other shoppers.
Starting next week, Walmart also will begin directing customer traffic along one-way routes through store aisles and in and out of the store, according to Smith.
“We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop,” Smith stated.