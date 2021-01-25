Jan. 28 marks one year since my husband and I brought home our four-legged, squirrel chasing, refrigerator stalking third member of the family.
Lola, whose name we opted not to change when we adopted her, came to us from the good people at the Beaufort County Animal Shelter.
We are not very sure of her back-story and that doesn’t matter. It’s been the story of the past year that means so much regarding our girl.
This predominantly German Shepherd Papa’s girl has truly become family.
As her Gotcha Day approached, I began to think about all the things she has taught me in the past year. The list is long.
As COVID-19 began shutting down much of the world, Lola did not mind one bit. For her, this meant the humans would be home more and the walks together could be longer and less rushed.
Those walks usually take us around the farm. Thanks to the work of my late Pop, there are paths for exploring throughout. And Lola knows each and every stump, mudhole and deer stand by heart because she stops to sniff out what visited just before she arrived.
Some days, my patience is more enduring than others with her blatant nosiness. Then I remember if I watch her and pay attention, I am taking a break from worrying about fourty-leven (40 -11, my grandmother’s term meaning a lot) other things I cannot change to begin with. Thanks Lola!
When Bobby suffered a stroke last August, everything was turned upside down. Lola didn’t understand what was happening but was thrilled to make new friends with the rotation of neighbors coming by to feed and walk her.
One night when I did come home from the hospital, I brought her inside with me. Next thing I know, it’s five in the morning. I was so tired I fell asleep propped up with her on the dog bed. She didn’t mind sharing.
As things began to creep towards normal, Lola became the best medicine either of us could have asked for.
She is one of the greatest contributions to the remnants of my sanity. She is always glad to see me – even when I am not armed with a treat.
Just a little love, some pleasant interaction and an occasional treat are all she craves. Truth be told isn’t that the case with most of us?
So now, I make more time for those walks - and I am glad to do so. Exploring the farm never gets old to me and with her leading the expedition, I could see something new every time.
Patience has never been a strong suit of those with who share my Hodges DNA. But she has broken through my genetic predisposition to be impatient just a little.
Slow down, enjoy the view and never be too busy to take a second look at a place you have been before.
The biggest lesson I have learned from Lola has been a simple one.
Enjoy every day. Enjoy every chance to throw a rubber pig around for someone to chase.
And enjoy every ball of fur you vacuum up in the living room.
It’s a small price to pay for unconditional love.
Sarah Hodges Stalls is a Staff Writer for The Enterprise and can be reached via email at shstalls@ncweeklies.com.