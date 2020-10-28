Elizabeth City’s a great place to shop for big-ticket items. Heck, if they haven’t got it they’ll get it for you in a couple of days!
But getting things serviced can be a headache, and when you’re talking about an air conditioner or a stove or fridge, service delayed is service denied as it affects the entire household.
With different brands serviced by companies not located here, repairs can easily become a bit of a nightmare. While the service departments may sport the same corporate name, it’s really just a bunch of operators somewhere in front of monitors who have databases for North Carolina; so even if the needed parts and techs are available 30 minutes away in Virginia, they can’t access them.
Sam and Janet Jones found this out the hard way.
One morning their 3-year-old fridge stopped working but they thought themselves fortunate because those nice folks at the Sears store on Ehringhaus Street had told them that since it was a Kenmore, if there was a problem it could easily be fixed. So, feeling secure, they had bought a pretty-well-top-of-the-line unit and for three years it looked good and worked well. Until it didn’t.
They phoned those nice Sears people and were told that those clever people who handle repairs for Sears would take good care of them. So they left messages and when three days (without a working fridge) later they got a reply they figured that things were looking up.
Not so fast. The operator — repair folks don’t talk to you directly — asked for the serial number and told them that although the refrigerator was a Kenmore, the compressor was in fact an LG. That meant a specialist technician from elsewhere had to be sent and that would take six weeks.
So Sam and Janet put themselves into survival mode and did some research. Turns out that these LG compressors were notorious for failing but that to replace them with a new better version would, after a brief diagnosis, only take 25 minutes. So they hung on.
On Oct. 14 the Sears Service Center prepped them with text messages telling them to stand by, and to have a person over the age of 18 available, and to be prepared to pay immediately.
The next morning it was happy coffee time. At least until at 9 a.m., when a new text arrived stating, without an apology, that a technician was unavailable and that the next availability wouldn’t be until Dec. 3rd. Please be available all day, the text read. They should have a technician then.
The nice folks at the Sears store? Not their problem. And the folks from LG who make the part? Can’t fix a Kenmore. And the service centers in Hampton Roads? We don’t go to Elizabeth City.
The Joneses had a bunch of things against them: the system that makes nearby techs unavailable (those nice folks selling fridges don’t tell you this), and the fact that Sears brand appliances may well contain a bunch of parts made by others and be difficult to source. This, too, seems to be a Sears secret. Essentially, once it’s out the door the local store provides no help. It’s a denial of service resulting in planned obsolescence.
So the Joneses (with a new fridge in their near future) have a couple of options. As many landlords around here do, they can buy an inexpensive used fridge and if it fails, junk it and get another. Or they can do their research with local repair folks and find a brand and a model that is one of the few that can be repaired locally when something goes wrong.
Either way, it’ll probably be one that Sears doesn’t sell or service.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.