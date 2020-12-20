Have you ever noticed that Jesus did not spend much time telling people how to identify evil in the world? He must have thought that we would have no trouble in that regard. Pain, loss, rejection, violence, deprivation, crime, abuse — there is plenty of clear evidence that evil is all around us every day.
But, we ask, where is God in all of this?
Jesus repeatedly told simple parables, painted word pictures, and used metaphors to point to the reality of God’s presence around us every day. Is the reason we don’t see it because God really wants to hide from us, or because we don’t know how and where to look?
Our problem begins with our understanding of our relationship with God. We get into our heads that there is a distance between ourselves and God, that God is somewhere “way up there” and it is our responsibility to close that gap. We need to pray harder, attend church more regularly, pledge more money, read the Bible more, or take on a new ministry, right?
As helpful as those things are, they do not close a gap that is not there. Because of Jesus Christ, there is no distance between ourselves and God except for the one we invent in our heads.
So, what prevents us from being able to recognize God’s presence around us? Could it be that we tend to think of God in grand, huge, impressive, even “godly” terms? We look for God in those lofty and majestic places where we would be if we were God. We don’t tend to look for God in the smallness and ordinariness of everyday life.
But notice the person, actions, and words of Jesus. Throughout the Gospels, when he described the Kingdom (presence) of God he spoke of little seeds, one lost sheep, one lost coin, the beauty of the lilies of the field, a few fish feeding a multitude, a little bit of yeast, a net full of fish. I think we have to learn how to appreciate morsels, those little ordinary tastes of God we encounter all the time.
Bend down and pick up a leaf and notice the beauty and intricate details in its design. Notice how a black child and a white child play together not knowing that the day will come when they will be taught to see a difference. Watch when a person reaches out and touches someone who is hurting. Recognize how good it feels inside to give of yourself sacrificially.
None of these is grand or glorious or earth-shaking, but oh, how they point us in the right direction. Think small.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County. He plans to retire at the end of the year.