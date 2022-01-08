January 6 was the anniversary of a seminal event in U.S. history. On Jan. 6, 1941, President Roosevelt gave his annual State of the Union Address which became known as the “Four Freedoms Speech.”
At the time, World War II was raging in Europe and Asia, but Pearl Harbor was still 11 months away. Isolationism was the widespread view in United States, so the speech was intended to remind Americans of what was at stake in the war.
FDR highlighted four fundamental freedoms: Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear. All of these freedoms are under assault in America today.
For example, have you noticed the increase in food prices? Some of our neighbors will go wanting for food because of the higher prices. And the prices are not going down because production and transportation costs have risen. The main cause of the increased costs is the war on fossil fuels.
The cost of nitrogen fertilizer has more than doubled from last year to an all-time high. Urea and anhydrous ammonia are the primary types of nitrogen fertilizer, and both are produced using natural gas or LP (liquid petroleum). Increases in the price of fossil fuels pushed up the price of nitrogen fertilizer.
When governments curtail the production of petroleum in the name of climate change, fossil fuel prices rise due to decreased supply. And this increases the cost of fertilizer and food.
This is a worldwide problem as nations reduce the production of fossil fuel in the name of climate change. For example, Britain has gone all in for wind power in the North Sea, but when the winds died down this fall, electrical rates almost doubled.
In Europe, the price of electricity has risen to all-time highs. Electrical rates reached a high of 182 euros per megawatt-hour in mid-December, which is over twice the average rate of 70 euros during 2021.
Natural gas is in short supply in Europe, so many utilities have had to burn more coal to keep the lights on. This defeats the whole purpose of restricting oil and gas production to reduce CO2 emissions.
Even China has had to shut down some factories because of electricity shortages. China is not a big producer of fossil fuels, so they purchase oil from Iran. This illustrates the fact that higher oil prices benefit our adversaries who produce oil, such as Russia and Iran.
Two of the first things President Biden did upon assuming office was to cancel the Keystone Pipeline and place a moratorium on oil leases on public lands and offshore waters. Oil production in the United States plunged from an high of 12.29 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2019 to 11.18 million in 2021. And worldwide oil demand has dramatically risen after the 2020 COVID-19 shutdowns, so oil prices are rising and forcing up the price of fertilizer.
The poor are the primary victims of the war on fossil fuels because a larger proportion of their budget goes to food, utilities, and fuel — all driven by the price of oil. Officials are trying to “save the planet” on the backs of the poor.
In third world countries, skyrocketing fertilizer costs will reduce crop production and possibly cause widespread food shortages. Famine and starvation are not out of the question if farmers in developing countries cannot afford fertilizer. Stop the madness by supporting the fossil fuel industry, and in the process, supporting farmers around the world.
Michael Worthington is a Pasquotank County resident.