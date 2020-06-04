Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Torrance Brock, 18, of Mexico Road, Edenton, for attempted homicide.
Perquimans County Sheriff’s Department said when they responded May 23 to a call of shots fired at the Burnt Mill Creek Trailer Park, they discovered Ahmad Trafton, of Edenton, had been shot. Trafton was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he remains in serious condition.
“He lost a lot of blood. He fought for his lift because God gave him a second chance,” said Trafton’s mother, Shea Gaskins-Valentine. “I was not prepared for this type of call and I do not want another mother to feel my pain. Due to the coronavirus, I have not physically seen my son yet. This is the worse pain any mother could every experience. He did not deserve what happened to him. I want justice, action, this has to stop.”
Gaskins-Valentine said her son is an alumnus of John A. Holmes High School, Class of 2018. He played basketball for the Aces and later worked at Regulator Marine.
Anyone with information about the incident and/or Brock’s location, please call the Perquimans Sheriff’s Department at 252-426-5615 and/or the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-4444.