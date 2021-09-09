Is it OK to say Democrats should watch other news outlets such as News Max and Fox show hosts like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham to get a clear and correct picture of what’s really going on in this world?
Can you believe that several news anchors, mostly from News Max, are volunteering to leave their jobs and go to Afghanistan to rescue Americans and interpreters who were stranded by Joe Biden? That’s right, several are willing to go on their own dime and risk everything in order to do the right thing that Biden refused to do. In fact there seems to be several who have already made the move.
How would you feel if you saw Biden glance down at his watch when your son or daughter’s casket passed in review? Gold Star father Daren Hoover, whose son, Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover Jr., was one of the 13 military personnel killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26, claims Biden did it each time a casket passed him. I saw him do it several times though I didn’t keep a count. However, I was struck by the total lack of empathy on Biden’s part.
Clearly, the whole ceremony was boring Biden to no end. Certainly, the blood of these 13 fine young people is on his hands and those who voted for him. No amount of alibiing will cleanse them of it.
Biden’s unplanned and hurried troop withdrawal has disastrously blown up in his face, so now he’s trying to pin blame for it on former President Trump. But it won’t work. Even former British politician Nigel Farage and other U.S. allies say they will never trust us again.
This would never have happened if Donald Trump were still president.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford