The “Wild, wild West” was every bit as unbridled, maybe even more unrestrained, than most of us can imagine. With train robbers, shootouts, range wars and hedonistic lifestyles abounding, few of us can conceive of the real characters that lived and died in that era, and among the most outlandish oftentimes were the very lawmen who supposedly were engaged to give a trace of order amid the daily chaos.
The entertainment industry has glorified and moralized into virtuous, up-righted citizenry such personalities as Pat Garret and Wyatt Earp, but in truth they and some other lawmen were frequently as underhanded and immoral as the people they were to control.
Garret lost his office due to his reputation for questionable tactics in bringing in the accused (e.g., He shot
Billy the Kid in the back after asking him to straighten a picture on the wall). And Earp ran brothels about as much as he ran for sheriff.
But there was one who out did them both and, had it not been for television and movies, would have been more (in)famous.
His name was Elfego Baca, and his enforcement of the law made all the others pale in comparison. It was on today’s date of Dec. 2, in 1884 in the town of Frisco, New Mexico, he single-handedly held off a mob of 40-80 cowboys for 33 hours, killing four of them and wounding more.
The house in which he had barricaded himself sustained more than 4,000 bullet holes (The door alone in court was counted to have more than 400.).
Baca’s career varied from being a sheriff to winning political offices to practicing law.
Never mind that he did not run for sheriff, he simply bought a badge, pinned it upon himself and proceeded to arrest those whom he felt deserved arresting.
But in office he rarely went out to arrest anyone; he would simply write them a letter in which he gave them a sufficient amount of time to surrender with the condition that failing to do so, he would locate and kill them for resisting arrest.
As an attorney his ethics were well illustrated when a friend telegraphed him from hundreds of miles away saying he was in need of Baca as he had been arrested for murder. Baca immediately replied by telegram, “Am on my way with three eye witnesses.”
He justified all of his antics reasoning that his opponents were even more base and only by immoral means could he subdue their evil.
As a child I was reminded not a few times that, “Two wrongs do not make a right.” Such is a glib adage to which one can easily agree when sitting in your favorite chair philosophizing in the den.
However, the real world of dog-eat-dog competition rarely allows for convenient contemplation.
Should there be allowance for compromising ethics?
Archbishop Desmond Tutu perhaps gave an illustration that clarifies this quandary.
He described the sin of oppression in apartheid South Africa like, “an elephant standing on the tail of a mouse.” We all straightaway judge the graphic inequity of the mouse’ predicament, however Tutu was equally expedient in proclaiming that the mouse’s injustice does not excuse it to oppress other mice.
The writer of Proverbs notes that a life of justice but accompanied by poverty is to be desired over a life of wealth attended with injustice, but the very next book in the Bible, Ecclesiastes, acknowledges the reality that “in the place of justice and righteousness there is wickedness.”
Isaiah’s pragmatic instructions along these lines admonishes us, regardless of corruption, “do no injustice in judgment.
Do not be partial to the poor or defer to the rich…
Do not hate in your heart but you shall reason with your neighbor…
You will not take vengeance or bear a grudge…. but you shall love your neighbor.”
Sounds a lot like Jesus!
There is not a lack of knowledge as to how God desires us to live amid the difficult circumstances of life.
There is merely a failure of our application.
