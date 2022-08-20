”He spoke another parable to them, ‘The kingdom of heaven is like leaven, which a woman took and hid in three pecks of flour until it was all leavened.’” — Matthew 13:33
When I was a child I would often hear my parents say, “Children are to be seen, but not heard.” We were to be submissive and obedient as children but not express opinions when adults were in the room.
We are now seeing this philosophy now being imposed on Bible-believing Christians.
Christians around the world are paying a heavy price for sharing the gospel and going public with their deeply held religious beliefs as disciples of Jesus Christ. The world that hates God wants to shut us up for standing up for the eternal truth of God’s Word.
How many times have you heard, “Religion and politics don’t mix”? That means that Christians should be seen and not heard in the political arena. It’s OK for us to assemble on Sunday mornings, but when over 200,000 Promise Keepers gather in Washington, D.C., or tens of thousands of Christians rally against abortion, the world gets upset and the liberal media down play the numbers gathered.
Many in the field of education feel this way also. Christians are welcomed to participate in fundraisers for school needs and athletic events, but when the church asks that creationism be included as an alternative in the text books, or when the church asks that abstinence be included in sex education classes, there is an immediate cry for separation of church and state.
There is nothing new about this attitude. In Acts 4, Peter and John were summoned before the religious leaders in Jerusalem for preaching the resurrection of Jesus. Verse 18 states, “And when they had summoned them, they commanded them not to speak or teach at all in the name of Jesus.”
But the fact that Peter and John were arrested, tried, and threatened had absolutely no effect on the spiritual life of the church. According to Acts 4:32, the church was still unified and even multiplied.
So how should we respond today as Christians?
“The kingdom of heaven is like leaven.” Leaven is yeast. I doubt that many people today make yeast rolls. My mom would take a small package of yeast, soak it in some warm water, put it in the bowl of flour, knead it into a ball of dough, put it in a pan with a cloth over it and wait a couple of hours for the yeast to work, raising the dough into a large pan of dough. Then, taking small pieces of the dough, she would round it, put it in a greased pan and into the oven. Later, mouth watering rolls.
All because of the yeast.
This is one of the few times the Bible uses leaven to illustrate the positive way Christians can affect society.
In a sermon by Bob Russell, commenting on this verse, he said that yeast adds flavor, is seldom noticed, is only effective when it permeates the loaf and is alive. (Preachers, that’s an outline for a great sermon!)
According to this parable, Jesus clearly states that Christians are to make a positive, vital difference in the world. Gathering on Sunday morning is a good thing. But we are not fulfilling our purpose until we leave the building and go into society and infiltrate it and make a difference.
We are to bring vitality and eternal life to those we come into contact.
Practically every organization that I can name, some good and some not good, wants to make their values known in the community. Don’t let them dim your light or your witness.
Jesus said, “Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day that He visits us.” There is to be the good deed and also the verbal testimony so people can come to God. He also said, “If you confess me before men, I’ll confess you before My Father who is in heaven.”
As Christians we have a great message. Let it be seen and heard.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.