I guess one can, with a little imagination and a lot of aversion to reality, equate autocratic tendencies with manliness; but if being a real man means being too weak and cowardly to face even the possibility that life can’t always be neatly divided into winners and losers, killers and victims, then I hope for country’s sake that Joe Biden is made of tin foil and bottle caps.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City
We can help others by being angels-in-training
I have an uncle who lives in Bertie County. He is totally obsessed with flashlights. His radar is always on the lookout for the brightest flashlight.
If I had to compare a flashlight to an angel, there would be no comparison. Angels are our messengers, our beacons of hope. And, if you happen to be lucky enough to see one, then you are truly blessed.
Angels are like a candle that lights our way in the dark. They light up our world as well as our lives. They are as bright as a diamond or a remote lighthouse. And they can be as illuminating as a glow worm or a firefly.
We all need to be angels to others less fortunate than us. We, as Americans, tend to waste a lot of our hard-earned money. All that money we throw away carelessly every day could be spent on an unfortunate person. Maybe we could buy them some food and clothing. They would be blessed and so would we.
We all need to do our part because our world is in a suffering mode, especially at Christmastime. Let’s try to lift up others, inspire others, help others in a humane way.
We should all realize that Christmas is in the giving, not the getting. A true giver has an enduring spirit. Let’s have some of that spirit, not just at Christmas but all year-round. Let’s make a difference.
So, if someone’s spirit is broken, let’s try to help that person. Maybe we could invite these people to our homes for Christmas dinner. When a person’s belly is full, they do not have a reason to complain.
We all have too much to be thankful for. And the truest spirit of Christmas is in helping our fellowman. If we do this, the light of the world will never go out. An eternal flame will always be present.
It just takes one person to care. And then, it becomes like wildfire, spreading from one person to another. All of us on this planet should be angels-in-training every day.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City