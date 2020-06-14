There were several articles in last week’s edition of The Perquimans Weekly expressing various opinions and perspectives about the murder of George Floyd, the peaceful protests that followed and the opportunistic looters. I feel compelled to add mine.
We are all guilty of being prejudiced. We might dislike and discriminate against others because they are black or brown or white, or Asian or Arabic, or too fat, or too thin, or because of their hairstyle or their accent, or because they are from the north or from the south or from another country or speak another language or because of their family ties. But this is different than the institutional and systemic racism to which black people in America have and continue to be subjected.
You can change your accent, you cannot change your skin color. If you are violently attacked or killed on a bus by people speaking a different language, chances are they will be arrested, prosecuted and convicted, as proof that your life mattered.
Isolated incidents of police focusing on black youth playing ball may not be a determinative factor of disparate treatment, but for decades the U.S. Department of Justice has documented discriminatory and racist patterns and practices of some police departments across this country — whole departments, not just a “few bad apples.”
Racist practices by the police are not a figment of the imagination of black people.
I have a varied experience in law enforcement. I am a former New York City police officer. I have also been a criminal defense attorney, a federal prosecutor and a judge. I have worked in higher education as a research associate studying the curriculum of criminal justice programs at colleges and universities.
In my training both as a police officer and as a judge I was taught to recognize my biases, to own up to them to ensure I was not making decisions based on them.
To respond to these demonstrations with an article that has two paragraphs about George Floyd’s brutal murder at the hands of these police officers and then write 16 paragraphs about the looters is to me an indication of a choice to ignore the real issue.
It would be like me spending the rest of this column condemning all of the police because the Buffalo, New York Police Emergency Response Team pushed a 75-year-old man without provocation with sufficient force to injure his head and cause bleeding from his ear.
Or, me spending the rest of this column condemning law enforcement who obviously were not trained in how to expand a perimeter and so resorted to using a chemical gas and shooting rubber bullets into a crowd of peaceful demonstrators in Lafayette Plaza in the nation’s capital.
I can’t let that behavior overshadow the many police chiefs and law enforcement organizations like our own NC Sheriff’s Association, which came out with strong statements that what now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd violated all that law enforcement is supposed to stand for.
Nor can I let the violent reaction of some police overshadow the number of law enforcement officers at the demonstrations who chose to walk with the protesters, kneel with them and did their jobs to maintain the peace in a professional manner, not bludgeoning the demonstrators with their night sticks.
Police officers display their professionalism when they use their training and skills to de-escalate volatile situations, not when they help escalate them and then say they were justified in the force that they used.
When tens of thousands of people — black and brown and white, young and old — in cities across this country and other places in the world are drawn to the streets to peacefully demonstrate against ongoing brutality and reckless disregard for the lives of black men and women, to dwell on the small percentage who used this as an opportunity to loot and destroy property turns a blind eye to the issue at hand.
It smacks of America’s reaction to San Francisco 49ers former quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s attempt to peacefully call attention to this same issue of the systemic racism and oppression of black men, when four years ago he began kneeling during the national anthem. It is fine now to be “thankful for those who care enough about justice … to step forward and demand change,” but where was that gratitude four years ago?
Instead, too many chose to interpret it as an act of disrespect of the American flag and let that obfuscate the injustice to which he was trying to call attention. The NFL, fearful of the reaction from its fans and thus its owners’ bankrolls, destroyed Kaepernick’s career because he peacefully demonstrated against an injustice that persists in this country.
It has taken the horrendous murder of George Floyd and the diversity of people from all walks of life condemning police brutality for the NFL to admit that Kaepernick was right.
So to me the bigger issue is not about Carol’s Kitchen being destroyed. I think that is disgraceful, and having been a small-business owner myself, I recognize and appreciate the loss and impact that the criminal looting must have on the owner emotionally and economically.
Yes, the looters are the direct cause, but the indirect cause is an America that failed to heed Kaepernick, which has chosen to see police killing of unarmed black men and women over and over again as just another isolated incident, which has chosen to rationalize criminal police behavior by judging the life of the victim rather than seeing it as an issue of humanity.
And if America chooses to dwell on the looters, to focus on whether so-called “domestic terrorists” should have been gunned down for property crimes, we will miss out on a great opportunity, now that we have the attention and support of such a diverse cross-section of people in this country, to finally start trying to right this wrong.