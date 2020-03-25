Editor’s Note: While trying to gain perspective on what’s happening, the Chowan Herald reached out to respected members of the community who have good memories.
Last week my wife and I spent several days in Johnston County helping to deal with a family illness. During my four days there, I probably visited over 20 different businesses (restaurants, pharmacies, Walmart, etc.). I met with my brother twice in Smithfield at his favorite local watering hole. We joked and expressed mutual amazement at the way the world seems to be falling apart over this crisis.
When we go back next week for another visit, we plan to pack a cooler and take what we need to basically stay in place for the several days we will be there. I do not plan to see my brother — he’s not as careful as I am.
I’m now tending to agree with Dr. Anthony Fauci: If you don’t seem to be overreacting, you’re probably not doing enough.
When the consequences of under reacting (severe illness, death) are so much greater than the consequences of overreacting (primarily economic loss), why would we want to risk under reacting?
I’m in pretty good health, overall. The chances are good that I’d survive a coronavirus infection. But, I’m 74. I don’t want to spend time on a ventilator (if I could get one), and I don’t want to deal with the possible long term consequences of such an infection. Life is too good to risk screwing it up because I’m bored being stuck at home for a few weeks or months.
I am amazed at how fragile our economy is. We have seen this before, of course: Wide swings in the stock market due to various events, rumors, speculation. The Dow down 500 points one day, back up 600 the next. But what we have now is volatility on steroids.
Eventually, an effective treatment protocol will be established, a vaccine will be developed, the coronavirus will fade into the background — recurring from time to time, but predictable, manageable.
Things will bounce back; may take a couple of years. Somehow, at the end of all this, I think another good chunk of wealth is going to move even higher up the food chain. Just watch.
But, I hope this teaches us that however great our economic system is for creating wealth and distributing goods and services, it is basically just a beautifully constructed house of cards. If history teaches us anything, though, it’s that this lesson will be short lived. The party will be cranked up again as soon as possible.
Is the news media sensationalizing? Of course. A few days ago, I heard from some news source that mass graves dug in Iran for coronavirus victims could be seen from outer space. That may be a fact, but what is the point of making particular note of it?
Part of the problem is that news, particularly TV news, is treated like, presented as, entertainment. This trend really took off when ABC put Roone Arledge, who had been running their sports division, in charge of news in 1977. I haven’t watched ABC news since. I don’t know what can be done about this; there is just too much money on the table to have it otherwise. Best we can do is to view all this with as discerning an eye as possible.
Is the liberal news media going to use this crisis to pound Donald J. Trump into the pavement? I sure hope so. However frustrated some of us may have been with the political status quo, with excessive Democratic liberalism, we can no longer afford the luxury of having such a pathetic clown in the White House.
I happened to catch some of Andrew Cuomo’s television address a couple of days ago. The man was fully informed. He had numbers, he had statistics, he had charts. He conveyed confidence and a sense of being in control. He put together complete, coherent sentences. Forget his politics, why can’t we have someone this smart as our president?
Contrast this with the typical Trump coronavirus address. Droning bombast and cheerleading, sprinkled with promises to “go big,” etc., and basically continuing to BS himself through this crisis.
And, his cabinet members cannot put together more than two sentences without mentioning Trump. Witness Pence constantly inserting “the president” whenever he speaks. Pitiful.
This is Thursday afternoon as I am writing some of this. As of right now, Trump has found someone/something to blame for this crisis: China. China, apparently, is responsible for our unpreparedness for something like this.
So, if this coronavirus crisis is the lever with which we can pry Trump from office, fine. Go for it!
I can understand the short supply of hand sanitizers and soaps. I can even understand the hoarding of toilet paper, to an extent. But, water? Why are people stockpiling water? How is this coronavirus likely to jeopardize our water supply? To anyone hoarding bottled water: please explain.
I spent several early years (1950’s) growing up on a farm in Johnston Co. We had TV, occasional bookmobile visits, but that was about it. (No phone, even.) For me, school was where I interacted with the rest of the world. Plus, contact with a few nearby farm families. Ours was a much smaller world then.
We didn’t count on going into town every day, and we stocked up when we did. We didn’t have to get into crowds every day in order to feel like we were alive. We were, essentially, staying “in place” for good periods of time. But, life wasn’t bad.
Maybe we need to get back to something like that, for a while. I’ve probably been running over to Food Lion nearly every day, just because it’s less than two miles, five minutes, away. I don’t need to do that, I can plan things a little better and maybe get by with one visit per week. In the long run, I’ll probably buy just as much, just be more efficient about it.
Stopped in Edenton Coffee House yesterday morning. Couldn’t sit down, but I got coffee to take home. I have a coffee maker, of course, but theirs is better. I’ll continue to do that on occasion.
Mamasita’s is a weekly habit for us. If they’re doing take out, we’ll probably eventually try that. (Don’t think I can take a margarita home, though.) If Westover and Famous are still assembling subs, I’ll continue to buy them.
We’ve got Netflix/Amazon/Hulu. We’ve got books. We’ve got internet (most of the time, anyway). And, we’ve got our minds. As long as my mind is working, I’ll be OK.
I think.