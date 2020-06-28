Last weekend, several Confederate monuments were removed from the Capitol grounds in Raleigh. I know that there were many who celebrated when the N.C. Department of Transportation trucks rolled away. There were many others who felt as if something was being lost. It was inevitable. This was going to be a divisive moment.
I would ask that both sides try to be reverent and respectful of each other. This can be a time for healing and real change. The real challenge of our democracy to patiently allow all to be heard even when many have very different feelings about what is happening. We are learning that there are voices that have not been fully heard, and things that have not been seen.
We have our own monument to the Confederate dead in our midst. For 110 years a monument has stood beside the courthouse in Elizabeth City. My friends, it’s time for us to move on from representing only one perspective of history. We can do this together, in peace and reconciliation, allowing all to be seen and heard.
Yes, the monument is part of history and should be respected. But I would emphasize the word “part.” One giant monument standing beside our courthouse continues to cloud a clear understanding of history.
How do we heal the racial divide that continues to haunt us? We could start by opening up the story of our past more fully. Racial diversity is an enduring part who we are as community. Let’s face it: the lone monument does not speak to our history from a multiracial perspective.
What do we see? What do we not see? Let’s begin to look around. About a five-minute drive from the courthouse in old Oak Grove Cemetery, there is a hidden historical jewel. Some 60 black Union Army veterans are buried together, marked by uniform stones in two neat rows. The day I visited, the graves were bordered by small American flags at each end. There was no historical explanation in sight.
These were Union veterans who survived the war and were buried together in Oak Grove Cemetery. The site has great historic significance but there is no recognition beyond the modest stones. Here, I need to give credit to Dr. Glen Bowman of Elizabeth State University for sharing with me his extensive research on issues surrounding the Confederate statue at the courthouse.
There are names on the stones in Oak Grove. Family names that we can see in our community today. We could learn more about who these folks were by flushing out the stories of their service.
The contributions of black troops in the Civil War was a big deal. Many historians put their numbers at nearly 200,000. The post-Emancipation Proclamation entry of black troops is seen as an important tipping point in the Union victory. So far, our community has overlooked the contributions of these neighbors.
This inability to see others reminds me a lot of the song, “Mr. Cellophane,” from the Broadway musical, “Chicago”:
“If someone stood up in a crowd
And raised his voice up way out loud
And waved his arm and shook his leg
You’d notice him.
And even without clucking like a hen
everyone gets noticed, now and then,
Unless, of course, that personage should be
Invisible. Inconsequential. Me!
Cellophane. Mister Cellophane
Shoulda been my name.
Mister Cellophane.
‘Cause you can look right through me,
Walk right by me
And never know I’m there.”
We have been looking right past and through important parts of our community’s history. This is a time when we can begin healing by noticing each other. Our community is diverse. There are important life-enriching stories to be told. Healing starts with seeing each other and hearing each other and being willing say we have not gotten things right, yet.
Matt Wood is a resident of Elizabeth City. He is a former Pasquotank County commissioner.