It’s a ridiculous notion, often asserted in our nation increasingly dominated by conspiratorial thinking, that if violence, arson and looting happen during protests of a great injustice, then government leaders with wide policing powers must be tolerating it, if not secretly supporting it.
It’s as ridiculous as the notion that anyone condemning the violence, arson and looting happening during protests is more concerned about the breaking of a store window than they are the injustice that spurred the protest.
Neither is true. No police chief, city mayor or state governor is tolerating the violence that unfortunately has accompanied the mass protests of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police late last month. They have not surrendered their cities to lawless mobs led by anarchist groups like Antifa, no matter how many political commentators on the political right recklessly keep saying it.
We all wish protests of Floyd’s death were as peaceful and as non-violent as the one organized by local citizens and attended by 300 people in Elizabeth City last week. Unfortunately, they are not. So while it’s unfair to judge an entire police department by the behavior of a handful of officers, it’s also unfair to blame masses of protesters for the destructive actions of a few.
Responsible government leaders understand this, and are doing their best to hold accountable the law-breaking few while still accommodating the outraged many who, justly upset by the deaths of Floyd and other African Americans while in the custody of police, want to publicly express their anger and press their demand for criminal justice reform.
Have government leaders made mistakes in their response to the protests? Of course. Some, out of an abundance of empathy for those protesting the horror of Floyd’s death — a video shows a Minneapolis police officer casually kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes — didn’t set nightly curfews as quickly as they could have. Some, fearing that bringing in heavily armed troops wasn’t an appropriate response to protests of police violence, didn’t call in their state’s National Guard units as soon as they could have.
This fear of over-policing was born out last week when National Guard troops and U.S. Park Police used tear gas to push peaceful protesters away from the plaza between Lafayette Park and St. John’s Church. It turned out the only reason for the aggressive police action was to accommodate President Donald Trump, who wanted to walk through the park and stand in front of the church and hold up a Bible for the cameras.
Trump has been one of the chief cheerleaders for more aggressive police action against all protesters, describing city mayors and state governors where demonstrations have included violence as “weak” for not acting with a heavier hand. Trump also suggested using the military to curb the protests, but has since backed off after his own Defense secretary said he didn’t support the bad idea.
There have also been bad ideas from the political left in the mass outrage over Floyd’s death. One calls for defunding police departments. This is obviously a bad idea, despite the public’s growing frustration with police departments over how they police African Americans.
If anything, local governments should be spending more to ensure police departments employ officers who reflect the diversity of those they police; train officers on how to de-escalate tense situations; and train officers on how to firmly but fairly treat people they plan to arrest or have in custody.
There also needs to be more transparency about police actions. All police use-of-force reports should be available to the public, as should police body camera and dash-board camera footage. All police disciplinary actions should be made public, as should the reasons why officers are fired or otherwise let go. Right now, personnel laws allow “bad” officers to hop from one department to another with little consequence.
Some will claim these types of reforms will make it harder to recruit police officers. They may. They are, however, the very minimum we can do if we want to rebuild public trust in police and bring an end to the protests on our streets. We can’t be shy about policing the police.