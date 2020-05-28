We, the People

In November of 2016, Donald J. Trump was elected President of the United States. Whether you voted in favor of him or not is a nil point – he is the designated leader of our country.
Not to compare him to Daniel, one of the major prophets in the Bible, but there are some similarities. This writing is not about politics but human behavior and steadfastness.
I do not know the answer to end the bitter divisiveness in our country, but I do know it needs to end. We are on such a road to the destruction of all ideals we have ever embodied.
The Prophet Daniel was taken captive probably as a teenager. He was steadfast in his faith in God and waivered not. He and his three friends were assigned Babylonian names Belteshazzar, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego.
A new law in which people could only worship and pray to the king arose. Daniel, however, continued to pray to God Almighty, in full view, with his windows wide open.
The satraps (compared to modern-day senators, members of Congress, and governors) could find no corruption against Daniel in his conduct of government affairs as he was trustworthy and neither corrupt nor negligent.
Jealousy and discontent ensued, accusations against Daniel were brought to King Darius, which led to him being thrown into a den of lions. Well, you know the rest of the story.
So much time and effort transpired to discredit Daniel but to no avail. Don’t you suppose his accusers could have been going about doing good works for their government, rather than efforts to destroy Daniel? “And such as violate the covenant he shall pervert and seduce with flatteries, but the people who know their God shall prove themselves strong and shall stand firm and do exploits [for God].” Daniel 11:32, AMP.
The times are quite uncertain, more so for some than others. Now is the time we can bid God’s calling. Opened are our eyes to the inconsistencies of our governing bodies.
Prejudicial decisions prevail against Christians and our abilities to worship freely. The attempt to muffle and silence us is now out in the open.
Like Daniel, we must remain steadfast in pursuit of God’s kingdom. Do you believe we Christians can become “ground zero” for the presence of God? Jesus said, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” Matthew 6:33 KJV.
“…all these things…” food, clothing, and shelter will be yours. “So do not worry or be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will have worries and anxieties of its own. Sufficient for each day is its own trouble.” Matthew 6:34, AMP.
The Kingdom of God, established by Jehovah God, rules from heaven. It shares many attributes of our earthly government; however, much more superior and much more powerful in every way.
Can we, the people, please, just begin to live a little more Godly?