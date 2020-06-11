One of the highlights of the Chowan County 4-H summer is Jr. Chef’s Camp. Youth from across the county engage in a week of cooking with new foods, learning about food safety, and even participating in a Chopped Challenge. This class is taught by Mary Morris, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Patty Bowers, EFNEP Program Assistant, and Camaryn Byrum, 4-H Agent.
Due to the uncertainties of COVID-19, Chowan County 4-H Summer Fun programs will be offered virtually this year, including Jr. Chef’s Camp. Jr. Chef’s Camp will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 21-24 daily via ZOOM. Each morning will begin with a lesson on food safety, local foods, and kitchen etiquette. Following the lesson, youth will have the opportunity to make a kid-friendly recipe from the comfort of their own homes. Chowan County Cooperative Extension staff will facilitate the daily lessons and recipes. Each participating youth will be given a supply kit that will contain all of the necessary ingredients, recipe cards, and kitchen utensils needed for the entire week. Kits will be delivered on Monday, July 20.
Registration for Jr. Chef’s Camp is currently open, but space is limited. This program is open to youth ages 9-12. Visit, www.go.ncsu.edu/jr-chef-camp to register.
For more information on Chowan County Summer Fun programs, visit the Chowan County 4-H Facebook Page. If you have any questions, please contact Camaryn Byrum at cibyrum@ncsu.edu or 252-482-6585.