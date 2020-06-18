He Met Her on the Mountain and There He Took Her Life
On June 18, 1866, the body of Laura Foster was found in a shallow grave in Wilkes County. She had been stabbed in the chest and reportedly was pregnant at the time of her death.
Foster had last been seen on May 25 riding a horse down Stony Fork Road. Tom Dula, who had liaisons with both Foster and Ann Melton, was charged with her murder. Dula, a Confederate veteran, was returned to North Carolina from Tennessee, where he had fled.
Melton and Dula were brought to trial for murder during the fall term of Wilkes County court, but a change of venue moved the trial to Iredell County. Dula was convicted but Melton was found not guilty. The North Carolina Supreme Court overturned Dula’s conviction and he was tried again in January 1868 only to be convicted a second time. This time the verdict was sustained by the Supreme Court.
Dula was hanged in May 1868 in Statesville. The subject of mountain folk ballads sung even before his execution, Dula and Foster were immortalized in the best-selling “ Tom Dooley,” recorded by the Kingston Trio in 1958.
Springs Altered Race History
On June 19, 1949, NASCAR held the first race in its top division at a ¾-mile dirt track at the Charlotte Speedway.
Promoter Bill France intended that the race provide a test of driving skill in cars similar to those actually driven by fans. The crowd of more than 13,000 confirmed France’s conviction that people would flock to see late-model sedans race.
Glenn Dunnaway finished first; however, the victory did not stand. Officials conducting a post-race inspection found altered rear springs, disqualified Dunnaway and declared second-place finisher Jim Roper the winner. It was later revealed that the springs had been modified in a manner common to cars that were used to haul moonshine.
The success of the race led France to promote seven more “Strictly Stock” races that year, forming the foundation for what would become NASCAR. The original Charlotte Speedway would continue to be an important stop for the tour until construction of the larger, new track near Concord in 1960.
Today nothing remains of that old track. Interstate 85 sits atop one of its banks, though a highway historical marker on Little Rock Road marks the place.
Furniture Market Firmly Rooted in High Point
On June 20, 1921, the Southern Furniture Exposition opened in High Point.
Designed by William Rose and costing more than $1 million to construct, the 10-story building housed more than 249,000 square feet of exhibition space. At the opening market, 700 dealers sold more than $2 million dollars in merchandise.
High Point emerged as a furniture manufacturing center as early as 1900 owing to the nearby supply of lumber. In 1900, there were 33 furniture plants in the city; by 1904 there were 107. High Point’s proximity to transportation, the availability of a large labor force, its abundance of quality lumber and strong community support fueled its success.
The market, established in 1909 as a modest local effort, was reorganized in 1921 as the Southern Furniture Exposition. It was renamed the International Home Furnishings Market in 1989, and since 2001 it has been known simply as the High Point Market.
Today, the semi-annual furniture market draws as many as 80,000 attendees and encompasses 180 buildings across the city, though its core remains the original 1921 structure with its many additions. It is the largest furniture market in the world, drawing more people than the next four largest furniture markets combined.
Parachutist Tiny Broadwick of Vance County
On June 21, 1913, Tiny Broadwick became the first woman to jump from an airplane. Remembered as the “First Lady of Parachuting,” Broadwick still holds a place in The Guinness Book of World Records for her achievements as a parachutist.Born Georgia Ann Thompson in Oxford, Broadwick was married at 12, a mother at 13 and abandoned by her husband soon thereafter. After attending a carnival in Raleigh and seeing Charles Broadwick parachute from a balloon, Georgia joined his “World Famous Aeronauts.” Soon after, she became Broadwick’s adopted daughter.
At just over four feet tall, Georgia was nicknamed “Tiny.” She thrilled audiences by jumping from a swing attached to a balloon. As the novelty wore off for crowds, the Broadwicks moved their act to flying machines.
After her first jump in 1913, Tiny demonstrated Charles’s pack parachute for Army officials in 1914. They were impressed with what they called the “life preserver of the air.” Tiny retired from parachuting in 1922, after completing more than 1,100 jumps.
She is the only female member of the Early Birds of Aviation, and her parachutes are housed at the North Carolina Museum of History and the Smithsonian Institution.
Society’s Work a Boon to Genealogical Research
On June 22, 1974, the North Carolina Genealogical Society was organized in Raleigh. The group grew out of the North Carolina Literary and Historical Association when, in 1973, an exploratory committee met to discuss forming a genealogical section within their organization. Instead the group decided that interest and momentum was strong enough to launch a separate group dedicated to promoting and encouraging genealogical research in North Carolina.
The society regularly produces two publications, the quarterly North Carolina Genealogical Society Journal, containing articles of genealogical value and abstracts of unpublished records and a bi-monthly newsletter, which includes information about local genealogical societies, genealogical events and workshops and a section for making family history inquiries.
A variety of educational and instructive conferences, workshops and webinars are also sponsored by the society. The organization has sponsored the publication of several key genealogical reference works over the years, including the landmark North Carolina Research: Genealogy and Local History, edited by Helen F. M. Leary.
Members are proud to serve the community by volunteering to abstract and index original documents and to provide other helpful research to assist others in their genealogical quests.
Landmark Sit-Ins Before Woolworth’s
On June 23, 1957, the Royal Ice Cream sit-in began in Durham. The Royal Ice Cream Company had a doorway on one street with a “White Only” sign and one on another marked “Colored Only.” A partition divided the restaurant into two. To protest, a local minister and six young African Americans went to Royal Ice Cream and took up booths on the white side. The manager called the police who charged them with trespassing.
Found guilty of trespassing the next day, each of the protesters was fined $10 plus court costs. On appeal, the case went to Durham County Superior Court, and a jury trial was held. An all-white jury rendered a guilty verdict on each defendant. The case was then appealed to the N.C. Supreme Court, which upheld the law regarding segregated facilities. Attorneys appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which refused to hear the case.
The Royal Ice Cream sit-in helped lay the foundation for the 1960 Greensboro sit-ins, which sparked the national movement for civil rights.
James Davis of New Bern, Fit to Print
On June 24, 1749, James Davis, a printer trained in Williamsburg, Virginia, printed the first official publication for the colony of North Carolina at the colony’s official press in New Bern.
Although printers had been active in some colonies for more than 100 years, North Carolina delayed acquiring a press. The provincial government liked to control the distribution of information and feared challenges to its authority, and the colony didn’t have the dense population necessary to finance a press.
Nearby printing presses in Williamsburg and Charleston made it relatively easy to farm out the work.
Complaints by Royal Governor Gabriel Johnston in 1736 prompted the Assembly to begin the process of hiring a printer and acquiring the press. In 1747, Johnston appointed James Davis to the position of public printer. Davis came to North Carolina specifically for the job and held it for 33 years. He printed at least 100 titles during that time. His first task in the job was likely the printing of currency.
The colony’s first official publication, published in June 1749, was the Journal of the House of Burgesses of the Province of North Carolina.
William Claudius Chance Protested Segregated Rail Cars, 1948
On June 25, 1948, Parmele native William Claudius Chance was ejected from an Atlantic Coast Line Railroad passenger train car in Emporia, Virginia, for refusing to move to a car for black passengers.
Chance was a well-respected educator in Martin County, having established and operated the Parmalee Industrial Institute. He was returning home to Parmele from the Republican National Convention, held in Philadelphia that year, when he was instructed to leave a “white car” at the stop in Emporia. When he refused, Chance was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct.
After the incident, Chance sued the Atlantic Coast Line and conductor Alva S. Lambeth for $25,000. A jury in Richmond initially determined the railroad had committed no crime in ejecting Chance from the train, but awarded him a sum of $50 for wrongful arrest.
With the support of the NAACP, Chance appealed the case to the Fourth U. S. Circuit Court where the initial decision was overturned in January 1951. The court determined that the Atlantic Coast Line’s enforcement of Jim Crow laws on their passenger lines was an unconstitutional burden on interstate commerce.
Chance’s case served as a foundation for later cases desegregated interstate travel.